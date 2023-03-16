Good news for folks living in New Westminster, as a brand new spot for pastries and sweets has just opened.

Angel’s Pastries is located at 800 20th Street, sharing a kitchen space with Trove Desserts and Empanada Gal.

While this spot doesn’t offer walk-ins, you can pre-order from its range of cakes, cookies, and pastries through its website, which can then be picked up from the New West address the same day. Orders can also be made in person at this address, and Angel’s Pastries also welcomes custom orders, too.

Angel’s Pastries offers sweets like Almond Tuile, cheesecake, key lime tarts, cream puffs, and personal-sized tiramisu.

“Our pastries are all based on healthier flavours and less sugar to change the way we usually think about dessert. We love exploring and trying new combinations,” describes Angel’s Pastries’ website.

Pick-ups are available on weekdays between 11 am and 6 pm.

Address: 800 20th Street, New Westminster

