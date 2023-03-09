A new destination to grab healthy eats and sips is opening in downtown Vancouver: Wela.

The concept has been dishing up nutritious eats from its original location in North Vancouver’s Lonsdale Quay Market, and now, it’s finally launching on Howe Street.

This fresh eatery will be grand opening to the public on March 11. The first 50 folks who show up will receive complimentary merchandise with their purchase.

Wela specializes in bowls, wraps, and smoothies, with both vegan and gluten-free options. Its founders have roots in Thailand, meaning Thai flavours guide the menu items here.

Be sure to check this spot out come opening!

Wela

Address: 980 Howe Street, Vancouver

With files from Daryn Wright