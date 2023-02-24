Hot pot is an inherently social dining activity – platters of raw ingredients are slowly added to bubbling broth in a communal pot, which just becomes more flavourful as more things are added (and as time goes on).

Generally, when you’re hot potting (we may have just made up that verb but let’s just roll with it), you self-serve from the pot into your own small bowl, which, in our experience, is best enjoyed alongside some kind of strong booze.

The social nature of it is fun, but what is equally fun is getting to completely customize your own experience – especially if you and your dining mates don’t have the same taste.

Luckily, there’s a new spot in Burnaby offering personal hot pot options for the individualists among us.

Pot Empire, which only just opened about a week ago, advertises itself as a “Taiwanese personal hot pot” restaurant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pot Empire (@pot_empire_)

Located at 4877 Kingsway, the restaurant is currently in its soft opening and does not yet have a menu posted online. According to a few early Google reviews, there is a minimum spend of $18 per person, with additional costs for different ingredients and soup bases.

The interiors are filled with neon signage reminiscent of the streets of Hong Kong and plenty of booth seating.

Check out this new spot while it’s in its soft opening and follow along on its Instagram page for news of an official grand opening.

Pot Empire

Address: 4877 Kingsway, Burnaby

Instagram