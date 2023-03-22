Vancouver is home to some really great independent markets and grocers, and we’re always excited to hear about new, low-key neighbourhood spots opening up.

One of the city’s more recent additions to the small market scene is Ur Mart, a produce and Asian goods grocer located in the Point Grey Village area.

Located at 4458 West 10th Avenue, this spot is newly opened and has virtually no online presence, making it a tricky one to stumble upon unless you happen to spend time in the neighbourhood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Point Grey Village BIA (@pointgreyvillage)

According to the Point Grey Village’s Business Improvement Association, which shared photos of the new market on its Instagram account, Ur Mart specializes in a selection of “premium frozen meats cuts, as well as unique Asian snacks and quick meals.”

Expect things like several dried noodle varieties, bottled milk teas, savoury and sweet snacks, as well as some fresh produce, too.

Ur Mart is located right next to Bella Roma Pizzeria and Bean Around the World, and is in a pretty convenient spot to grab snacks or groceries if you’re on your way out to UBC.

The small market is open daily from 9:30 am to 8:30 pm.

Ur Mart

Address: 4458 West 10th Avenue, Vancouver