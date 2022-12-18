30 most thrilling Vancouver restaurant openings we saw in 2022

Holy macaroni – what a year for restaurant openings.

Over the last 12 months, we’ve gotten to taste an array of offerings from new concepts, new chain locations, and new ghost kitchens and food trucks.

Here are some of the biggest and most exciting restaurant openings that happened in, or around, Vancouver in 2022.

Located at 1152 Alberni Street, this concept aims to take guests on a “culinary tour of the Pacific Northwest” with its bountiful brunch, cocktail hour, and dinner service. Helmed by chef and culinary director Clement Chan – who has worked at Torafuku, Chambar, the Fairmont Pacific Rim, Blue Water Cafe, and Hapa – and joined by chef de cuisine Sandy Chen, the menu for Archer has been a collaborative effort. Address: 1152 Alberni Street, Vancouver Instagram

The newest addition to Mount Pleasant’s delicious dining scene, Novella, is finally open. We popped in to check it out ahead of the official launch.

Part coffee bar, part breakfast spot, and part neighbourhood grocer, Novella is all about community and supporting local purveyors and producers.

You’ll find many notable names associated with the “all-in-one project,” including Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson and Ash Kurtz, the chefs who curated a delicious, elevated daytime menu for the launch.

Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Located adjacent to Cask Whisky Vault inside the Versante Hotel in Richmond, this new dining destination officially opened its doors at the end of April.

Oo La Cha offers patrons cuisine inspired by flavours of the French Mediterranean.

Address: Versant Hotel — 8499 Bridgeport Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-242-2760

Instagram

Erin Ireland, a celebrated Vancouver-based vegan food blogger and business owner, has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to get this space ready for patrons, and now they can check it out for themselves!

Just like To Live For’s treats, the bakery cafe is nothing short of delightful.

The East Vancouver space offers tons of natural light, lush greenery, and ample seating for adults and kiddos alike. There’s also a glass wall where customers can view bakery staff putting the finishing touches on drool-worthy baked goods.

Address: 1508 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Vancouver’s new Asian gastropub, The Darkside, soft-launched a few weeks ago, and you know we had to step in and see what was cooking at the fresh Chinatown destination.

Partners are calling this concept “TOTT” for the initial opening period.

It’s the restaurant’s short-term pop-up that allows diners to wet their whistles when it comes to what the fully-finished eatery will offer once it grand opens in January 2023.

Address: 219 Union Street, Vancouver

Instagram

The company, which coins itself as offering “Canada’s ultimate steak experience,” has had branded boarding up around 1055 Canada Place #26 since March, and it’s finally time to share what’s been going on behind the scenes.

Formerly the location of a Bellaggio Cafe, the new, upscale space boasts seating for 120 people inside and another 100 people on its waterfront patio.

Chop Coal Harbour also boasts a mezzanine level that offers plenty of comfortable seating and views of the water. There truly isn’t a bad seat in the house.

Address: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building — 1055 Canada Place #26, Vancouver

Phone: 604-306-2222

Instagram

Nothing piques our interest quite like a secret. And here’s one we can (kind of) share with you. Bagheera, a new opulent hidden lounge, is about to launch in Vancouver.

Named after the fictional black panther in Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book, this concept aims to remain largely hush-hush for the time being.

Seeing as the entrance to Bagheera is concealed behind a Chinatown betting shop, we certainly don’t think it will be in danger of overexposure off the bat.

Instagram

Vancouver’s new Italian joint, The Farmhouse, just officially opened its doors, and we stepped in to check it out.

The long-awaited, farm-to-table spot is a cozy addition to our city’s already stellar Italian culinary scene. From what we can see, this eatery has instantly become a hit with folks in the neighbourhood.

The Farmhouse serves up countryside-inspired, northern Italian fare in a rustic dining room.

Address: 352 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Brought to us by the folks behind New West’s el Santo, Alejandro Diaz, and Sam Fabbro, this concept will be a modern spot for a West Coast take on Italian eats.

Named after the ancient Roman goddess of the night, NOX promises to be an elegant space where patrons can enjoy a great menu of seasonal eats and a selection of sips from boutique wineries “practicing sustainable approaches” in both Italy and BC.

Address: 1575 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Instagram

With files from Daryn Wright.