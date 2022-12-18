30 most thrilling Vancouver restaurant openings we saw in 2022

Holy macaroni – what a year for restaurant openings.
Over the last 12 months, we’ve gotten to taste an array of offerings from new concepts, new chain locations, and new ghost kitchens and food trucks.
Here are some of the biggest and most exciting restaurant openings that happened in, or around, Vancouver in 2022.
Earlier this year Paris-based fashion and music concept, Maison Kitsuné, opened its first Canadian brick-and-mortar store and its house cafe: Café Kitsuné.
The retail location and eatery are located at 159 and 157 Water Street, respectively, in Vancouver’s historic Gastown neighbourhood.
Address: 157 Water Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 1A7
Phone: 236-477-4777
Ceviche (Courtesy Suyo)
Suyo is now open in the former location of breakfast gem Slickity Jim’s. It offers diners a modern take on classic Peruvian dishes from Chef/Partner Ricardo Valverde.
Valverde and his partners named the concept after a South American Indigenous word that also means homeland, “to honour his family and country of birth.”
Address: 3475 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-322-1588
Photo: Rich Won
Hero’s Welcome opened inside a long-time former Main Street Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans club.
That club closed in 2019, but it has now reopened its 150-seat 3,000 sq ft space as a hub for games (think pool, pinball, darts, skeeball, and foosball) along with food and drinks.
Address: 3917 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-879-1020
Famous Canadian chicken chain Mary Brown’s officially landed in Vancouver this year.
The national, quick-service eatery was founded in St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador in 1969 and has since grown to operate nearly 200 locations across the country.
Address: 6549 Main Street, Vancouver
Steelhead Gravlax (Photo: Kris Kurus)
This concept is from the team behind Published on Main, so you know it’s good.
The destination for dinner, late-night bites, and natural wines and cocktails is located in The Whip’s former space at 209 East 6th Avenue.
Address: 209 East 6th Avenue, Vancouver
Popular ghost kitchen concept Yasma found a permanent home in a brick-and-mortar space in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour this year.
The Middle Eastern restaurant is now open and operating at 550 Denman Street, and it’s serving up incredible flavours and an authentic, all-encompassing Levantine experience.
Address: 550 Denman Street, Vancouver
Milk Bar was founded by James Beard award-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi. This celebrated figure in the sweet treat scene was featured on Netflix’s smash hit Chef’s Table: Pastry a few years back.
Now, the cult-favourite bakery has made its way to Vancouver.
Patrons can now enjoy an epic lineup of treats for launch, including the Compost Cookie, Cereal Milk Soft Serve, Birthday Cake, Cake Truffles, and Pie.
Address: Nordstrom Pacific Centre — 799 Robson Street, Vancouver
Submitted
Hundy has launched at 1144 Homer Street in Yaletown. This was the former address of the neighbourhood pub The New Oxford.
Address: 1144 Homer Street, Vancouver
Tucked behind burger and beer bar Hundy, The Stock Room shares the same address as that popular concept and can be entered via an arched doorway on the right side of the casual eatery.
“The Stock Room” sign leads you down a dimly lit crate-filled hallway straight to a door marked “Private.” Once you open it, you’ll find yourself inside the low-key venue.
Address: 1144 Homer Street, Vancouver
Palabok Fiesta/Daily Hive
Filipino fast-food joint Jollibee finally opened its highly anticipated restaurant location on Granville Street this year.
This opening saw huge lines and even spending limits for customers that made it to the front of the queue. This was the brand’s first location in BC.
Address: 833 Granville Street, Vancouver
One of BC’s most popular “hidden gems” has landed in Vancouver. Smitty’s Oyster House opened on Main Street.
The concept hails from the Sunshine Coast, where its original location is situated on the shoreline of Gibsons Harbour.
Address: 3124 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-876-5810
Known for its light, smooth broth, which is slowly simmered for 12 hours, Menya Itto is now open at 1479 Robson Street.
The broth is famous for its balance of chicken, seafood, and curated Japanese ingredients.
Address: 1479 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-6898
Hanna McLean/Daily Hive
Calling all steak lovers, Toptable Group officially opened its brand new quality provisions spot and butcher shop, Luigi & Sons, this year.
This destination is brought to us by the team behind Elisa steakhouse, so you know it’s going to be good (and it’s John Cena-approved).
Address: 1119 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-416-5443
A sister restaurant to Olympic Village’s Ophelia, Monarca offers the same lively atmosphere but aims to share a more modern-meets-authentic take on Mexican fare instead of the more traditional grub the former offers.
The expansive bar and dining room — previously occupied by Coquille Seafood Restaurant
— features intricate tile, bold wallpaper, vibrant greenery, and plenty of comfy leather booths and chairs.
Address: 181 Carrall Street, Vancouver
Located at 238 Esplanade E, this 2,000 sq ft production facility and taproom is located right in North Vancouver’s new and ever-growing brewery district.
Windfall experiments with different yeast strains, wild fermenting, and even barrel-aging ciders.
Address: 238 Esplanade E, North Vancouver
Photo: Rich Won
At this 400 sq ft outpost, folks can enjoy both Mister’s signature frozen morsels and newer creations too.
Think ice cream sammies, s’mores, brûlee options, dipped bars to-go, pints, exclusive flavours, and even frozen bananas in varieties like Salted Caramel Crunch, S’mores Banana, and Matcha Krispy.
Address: 1835 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Vancouver is a city of sushi lovers, so we’re always excited to hear about a new space opening up. Sushi Hil, Mount Pleasant’s latest sushi restaurant, is now open.
Sushi Hil’s sleek interior was designed by Uniqid General Contractors, with graphics created by Kartoon Kreative and sushi-themed wall murals by Wayne Low.
Address: 3330 Main Street, Vancouver
The Glowbal Restaurant Group’s newest concept, Riley’s Fish & Steak, opened up earlier this year.
Located at 200 Burrard Street at the Waterfront Building, this restaurant has taken over the former location of Rogue Kitchen + Wetbar and transformed it into a must-see space.
Address: 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Photo: Cody Briggs
This highly anticipated food and beverage concept anchors the new park’s southwest entrance and offers patrons its signature locally roasted, fairly traded, and fresh-crop coffees.
For bites, expect Kafka’s great housemade sandwiches and more from Executive Chef Nitzan Cohen and pastries and house-baked sourdough bread from Pastry Chef Adi Kesselman.
Address: Corner of Smithe and Richards
This acclaimed Tokyo-based ramen joint is now open at 2801 Main Street in Mount Pleasant and Dished got to pop in early to check out what patrons can expect from the new spot.
Afuri is known for its signature, picture-perfect, and MSG-free dishes like Yuzu Shio Ramen and its killer dumplings, too.
Address: 2801 Main Street, Vancouver
What’s big, boasts unobstructed views of Vancouver, and is bright yellow all over?
Tap & Barrel Bridges, that’s what. The high-profile restaurant and patio transformed into a new iteration of itself and opened to public earlier this year.
Address: 1696 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Photo: Ian Lanterman
Located at 1152 Alberni Street, this concept aims to take guests on a “culinary tour of the Pacific Northwest” with its bountiful brunch, cocktail hour, and dinner service.
Helmed by chef and culinary director Clement Chan – who has worked at Torafuku, Chambar, the Fairmont Pacific Rim, Blue Water Cafe, and Hapa – and joined by chef de cuisine Sandy Chen, the menu for Archer has been a collaborative effort.
Address: 1152 Alberni Street, Vancouver
The newest addition to Mount Pleasant’s delicious dining scene, Novella, is finally open. We popped in to check it out ahead of the official launch.
Part coffee bar, part breakfast spot, and part neighbourhood grocer, Novella is all about community and supporting local purveyors and producers.
You’ll find many notable names associated with the “all-in-one project,” including Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson and Ash Kurtz, the chefs who curated a delicious, elevated daytime menu for the launch.
Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver
Located adjacent to Cask Whisky Vault inside the Versante Hotel in Richmond, this new dining destination officially opened its doors at the end of April.
Oo La Cha offers patrons cuisine inspired by flavours of the French Mediterranean.
Address: Versant Hotel — 8499 Bridgeport Road, Richmond
Phone: 604-242-2760
Erin Ireland, a celebrated Vancouver-based vegan food blogger and business owner, has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to get this space ready for patrons, and now they can check it out for themselves!
Just like To Live For’s treats, the bakery cafe is nothing short of delightful.
The East Vancouver space offers tons of natural light, lush greenery, and ample seating for adults and kiddos alike. There’s also a glass wall where customers can view bakery staff putting the finishing touches on drool-worthy baked goods.
Address: 1508 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver
Vancouver’s new Asian gastropub, The Darkside, soft-launched a few weeks ago, and you know we had to step in and see what was cooking at the fresh Chinatown destination.
Partners are calling this concept “TOTT” for the initial opening period.
It’s the restaurant’s short-term pop-up that allows diners to wet their whistles when it comes to what the fully-finished eatery will offer once it grand opens in January 2023.
Address: 219 Union Street, Vancouver
The company, which coins itself as offering “Canada’s ultimate steak experience,” has had branded boarding up around 1055 Canada Place #26 since March, and it’s finally time to share what’s been going on behind the scenes.
Formerly the location of a Bellaggio Cafe, the new, upscale space boasts seating for 120 people inside and another 100 people on its waterfront patio.
Chop Coal Harbour also boasts a mezzanine level that offers plenty of comfortable seating and views of the water. There truly isn’t a bad seat in the house.
Address: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building — 1055 Canada Place #26, Vancouver
Phone: 604-306-2222
Nothing piques our interest quite like a secret. And here’s one we can (kind of) share with you. Bagheera, a new opulent hidden lounge, is about to launch in Vancouver.
Named after the fictional black panther in Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book, this concept aims to remain largely hush-hush for the time being.
Seeing as the entrance to Bagheera is concealed behind a Chinatown betting shop, we certainly don’t think it will be in danger of overexposure off the bat.
Vancouver’s new Italian joint, The Farmhouse, just officially opened its doors, and we stepped in to check it out.
The long-awaited, farm-to-table spot is a cozy addition to our city’s already stellar Italian culinary scene. From what we can see, this eatery has instantly become a hit with folks in the neighbourhood.
The Farmhouse serves up countryside-inspired, northern Italian fare in a rustic dining room.
Address: 352 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver
Courtesy NOX
Brought to us by the folks behind New West’s el Santo, Alejandro Diaz, and Sam Fabbro, this concept will be a modern spot for a West Coast take on Italian eats.
Named after the ancient Roman goddess of the night, NOX promises to be an elegant space where patrons can enjoy a great menu of seasonal eats and a selection of sips from boutique wineries “practicing sustainable approaches” in both Italy and BC.
Address: 1575 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
With files from Daryn Wright.