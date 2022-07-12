Vancouver is a city of sushi lovers, so we’re always excited to hear about a new space opening up.

Sushi Hil, Mount Pleasant’s latest sushi restaurant, is set to open its doors tomorrow.

Located at 3330 Main Street, the new spot is located between 17th and 18th Avenue – next door to popular Vietnamese spot Anh and Chi.

Sushi Hil’s sleek interior was designed by Uniqid General Contractors, with graphics created by Kartoon Kreative and sushi-themed wall murals by Wayne Low.

For its soft opening, the restaurant will only be offering a limited daily menu with no reservations.

Sushi Hil’s menu and website are forthcoming

Its first day of service will be Wednesday, July 13.

Sushi Hil

Address: 3330 Main Street, Vancouver

