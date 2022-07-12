Sushi Hil: Mount Pleasant's newest restaurant soft opens tomorrow
Vancouver is a city of sushi lovers, so we’re always excited to hear about a new space opening up.
Sushi Hil, Mount Pleasant’s latest sushi restaurant, is set to open its doors tomorrow.
- You might also like:
- One of the highest-rated ice cream spots on Google Maps in Canada is in Metro Vancouver
- Where to find local hot sauce during the Sriracha shortage
- 10 food events happening in Vancouver this week: July 11 to 17
Located at 3330 Main Street, the new spot is located between 17th and 18th Avenue – next door to popular Vietnamese spot Anh and Chi.
View this post on Instagram
Sushi Hil’s sleek interior was designed by Uniqid General Contractors, with graphics created by Kartoon Kreative and sushi-themed wall murals by Wayne Low.
For its soft opening, the restaurant will only be offering a limited daily menu with no reservations.
Sushi Hil’s menu and website are forthcoming
Its first day of service will be Wednesday, July 13.
Sushi Hil
Address: 3330 Main Street, Vancouver