Inside the new 800+ seat Tap & Barrel Bridges on Granville Island (VIDEO)

What’s big, boasts unobstructed views of Vancouver, and is bright yellow all over? Tap & Barrel Bridges, that’s what.

The high-profile restaurant and patio has been transformed into a new iteration of itself, and Dished Vancouver got to pop in for a peek just ahead of the official public opening.

As you might know, the iconic Granville Island restaurant was purchased by Tap & Barrel owner Daniel Frankel and there were some changes planned for the Vancouver institution, which first opened its doors in 1980.

This space has undergone major renovations. We’re told it can now seat over 800 people, which leaves it as one of the biggest restaurants capacity-wise we’ve toured in while.

A second-floor patio extension has also been installed, and that space boasts a retractable roof and winterized siding so it can be used year-round.

In addition to the space, Tap & Barrel Bridges has over 15 TVs that will be playing televised sports.

The new, central bar downstairs has eight of those, making it the place to head if you want to watch both sports and the boats zipping by on the water at the same time.

There’s not a bad seat in the house in this space, from the cozy and sizeable booths and high tops downstairs to the seemingly sprawling sea of tables upstairs, both inside and outside, on that killer patio.

When they aren’t enjoying views of False Creek, downtown Vancouver, and the Burrard Bridge, folks can enjoy looking at local art dotted around the restaurant, and that even includes some works painted by Frankel himself.

The renovated space also offers groups private and semi-private dining options.

Highlights for the new era of Bridges include a focus on “environmental stewardship and supporting local producers and artists,” along with a revamped menu and overall vibe.

“Bridges has had a great deal of influence on me. I fell in love with the alfresco dining concept, which Bridges pioneered. It inspired me to build these expansive patios that bring the community together and create an unprecedented energy,” said Frankel.

Tap & Barrel Bridges will be the group’s flagship location as well as the test kitchen for the company’s culinary development program.

This will also be the first outpost from the group that will offer an international beer list, alongside its usual selection of local and Canadian brews.

We’re planning on returning to dish on all the food and beverage details at this spot, but for now, we’d urge you to make a reso and go check out the stunning renovations for yourself.

You’ll find Tap & Barrel Bridges open May 31 at 4 pm. Operating hours are Monday to Thursday 11 am to midnight, Friday 11 am to 1 am, Saturday 10 am to 1 am, and Sunday from 10 am to midnight.

Weekend brunch runs from 10 am to 2 pm.

Tap & Barrel Bridges

Address: 1696 Duranleau Street, Vancouver