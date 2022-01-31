One of BC’s most popular “hidden gems” has landed in Vancouver. Smitty’s Oyster House is now open on Main Street.

The concept hails from the Sunshine Coast, where its original location is situated on the shoreline of Gibsons Harbour.

Now, the noteworthy name has set up shop at 3124 Main Street in Vancouver.

Smitty’s is known for its fresh seafood and selection of drinks. The Vancouver location also boasts a southwest-facing patio.

Smitty’s told Dished Vancouver its first day of business was on Saturday, January 29.

According to its website, the new spot will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 3 pm till late.

Smitty’s Oyster House — Main Street

Address: 3124 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-876-5810

Instagram