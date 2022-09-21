Earlier this spring, Dished shared the news that a new immersive culinary destination would soon be opening in downtown Vancouver.

Archer has now shared with Dished that it is officially ready to open next week.

Located at 1152 Alberni Street, this new concept aims to take guests on a “culinary tour of the Pacific Northwest” with its bountiful brunch, cocktail hour, and dinner service.

An early look at the restaurant’s interiors, designed by Little Giant Studio, reveals a design inspired by the landscape as well, with mossy-green banquette seating, deep wood bistro tables, and touches of buttery leather throughout.

Helmed by chef and culinary director Clement Chan – who has worked at Torafuku, Chambar, the Fairmont Pacific Rim, Blue Water Cafe, and Hapa – and joined by chef de cuisine Sandy Chen, the menu for Archer has been a collaborative effort.

The dinner menu “aims to celebrate the coasts and waters of the Pacific Northwest,” with highlights including Binchotan octopus with fingerling potatoes, baby beets, and hazelnut romesco and s almon crudo with local steelhead and castelvetrano olive crouton.

The dessert menu, which has been designed by pastry chef Kiko Nakata, will feature dishes like the seasonal Westberry Farms Hive blueberries with lime and Tahitian vanilla creme and yuzu curd, as well as Archer’s signature Flaming Cheesecake – a miso caramel concoction with sesame crust, blood orange gel, and a flaming Grand Marnier shot.

The 2,400-square-foot space seats 70, with a bar that seats six.

Archer will soft open this Friday, with an official opening for dinner service on Wednesday, September 28.

Archer

Address: 1152 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Instagram

With files from Hanna McLean