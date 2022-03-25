Much-loved local craft cider producer, Windfall Cider, has some amazing news — it’s finally ready to open its brick and mortar space and tasting room.

Located at 238 Esplanade E, the new 2,000 sq ft production facility and taproom is located right in North Vancouver’s new and ever-growing brewery district.

In a November 2020 interview with Dished, Windfall’s co-founder Nathaly Nairn told us to expect a space that’s “not your traditional tasting room.”

Nairn shared that One Twenty Three West, who designed the brand’s signature labels, would also be working with them on the interior of the upcoming brick and mortar.

If you haven’t heard about Windfall, here’s what you need to know. The company uses 100% BC apples and botanicals native to the Pacific Northwest and turns them into dry and delicious craft ciders.

Windfall experiments with different yeast strains, wild fermenting, and even barrel-aging ciders.

The cidery space is currently gearing up to open its tasting room this weekend on Saturday, March 26.

After that, operating hours will be Wednesday to Sunday from 2 to 9 pm. The brand also tells us a patio is coming soon.

In addition to the seriously great brewery/cidery hopping opportunities nearby, cidery visitors will also be able to make the short walk to outdoor spaces like Shipbuilders Square, Cates Deck, and Waterfront Park with bevies in tow, as all of them allow public alcohol consumption year-round.

We’ll cheers to this amazing news! Don’t forget to pop into Windfall this weekend for a flight and officially welcome them to the neighbourhood.

Windfall Cider

Address: 238 Esplanade E, North Vancouver

Instagram