FoodNewsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

The Jollibee Vancouver grand-opening lineup is wild (PHOTOS)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Feb 25 2022, 7:17 pm
The Jollibee Vancouver grand-opening lineup is wild (PHOTOS)
Submitted
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Parallel 49 Brewing

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Parallel 49 Brewing
Hello Nori

Japanese, Sushi

Hello Nori
Beach Ave Bar and Grill

Burgers, Seafood

Beach Ave Bar and Grill
Koerner's Pub

Mexican, Pubs and Breweries

Koerner's Pub
Chop Steakhouse & Bar

Steakhouse, Alcohol

Chop Steakhouse & Bar
ARISU Authentic Korean BBQ - Lougheed Town Centre

Asian, Korean

ARISU Authentic Korean BBQ - Lougheed Town Centre

Today is the grand opening of the Filipino fast-food restaurant Jollibee on Granville Street in downtown Vancouver, and the lineup is already huge for BC’s first location.

Photos show the lineup stretching all the way from the 833 Granville Street location, down Robson Street, and up Howe Street — almost to where Chipotle is located.

Today, Jollibee will likely be dishing out hundreds of orders of Jolly Crispy Chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, and their signature hot-dog studded Jolly Spaghetti.

The popular chain is the largest of its kind in the Philippines, operating a network of more than 1,400 stores.

Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive

jollibee

Submitted

Scheduled to be open from 9 am to 10 pm, it would be quite the feat if they didn’t run out of their highly anticipated meals by the time this evening rolls around based on the size of the lineup.

grand opening

Submitted

The Granville Street store is only accepting takeout orders for the time being, but will introduce dine-in, online orders, and delivery in the coming weeks.

jollibee

Submitted

Jollibee told Dished that the Vancouver opening is a critical part of its Canadian expansion, with the city having the second-largest Canadian-Filipino population in the country.

jollibee

Submitted

If you were planning on ordering some takeout from Jollibee today, you’d better get in line sooner than later.

With files from Hanna McLean

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ Dished
+ News
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT