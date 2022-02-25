The Jollibee Vancouver grand-opening lineup is wild (PHOTOS)

Today is the grand opening of the Filipino fast-food restaurant Jollibee on Granville Street in downtown Vancouver, and the lineup is already huge for BC’s first location.

Photos show the lineup stretching all the way from the 833 Granville Street location, down Robson Street, and up Howe Street — almost to where Chipotle is located.

Today, Jollibee will likely be dishing out hundreds of orders of Jolly Crispy Chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, and their signature hot-dog studded Jolly Spaghetti.

The popular chain is the largest of its kind in the Philippines, operating a network of more than 1,400 stores.

Scheduled to be open from 9 am to 10 pm, it would be quite the feat if they didn’t run out of their highly anticipated meals by the time this evening rolls around based on the size of the lineup.

The Granville Street store is only accepting takeout orders for the time being, but will introduce dine-in, online orders, and delivery in the coming weeks.

Jollibee told Dished that the Vancouver opening is a critical part of its Canadian expansion, with the city having the second-largest Canadian-Filipino population in the country.

If you were planning on ordering some takeout from Jollibee today, you’d better get in line sooner than later.

It’s opening day for @JollibeeCanada on Granville Street in downtown, the chain’s first location in Metro Vancouver. The line wraps around Granville, Robson, and Howe, nearly reaching Smithe. 270° around the block. It’s a cultural event for our big Filipino community. #Jollibee pic.twitter.com/un4appMvd2 — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) February 25, 2022

With files from Hanna McLean