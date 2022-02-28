If you live in or around Vancouver, then chances are high that you’ve heard about the Jollibee on Granville Street opening or seen photos and videos of the massive line of folks waiting to get some grub.

The long line stretched around the block and was consistent over the eatery’s opening weekend, making this one of the biggest fast-food restaurant openings we’ve witnessed in a while.

It’s opening day for @JollibeeCanada on Granville Street in downtown, the chain’s first location in Metro Vancouver. The line wraps around Granville, Robson, and Howe, nearly reaching Smithe. 270° around the block. It’s a cultural event for our big Filipino community. #Jollibee pic.twitter.com/un4appMvd2 — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) February 25, 2022

The Filipino fast-food chain’s first BC location is clearly bumpin’, hence the need for a limit on how much you can spend once you reach the front of the queue.

A representative for Jollibee confirmed to Dished that a $75-per-person limit is currently in place for the Granville Street location.

This limit was implemented on opening day and is still in effect until an undisclosed date.

So for those of you who were planning on racking up a serious Jollibee bill at the register, heads up you have a spending limit, so choose wisely!