Vancouver’s new Italian joint, The Farmhouse, just officially opened its doors, and we stepped in to check it out.

The long-awaited, farm-to-table spot is a cozy addition to our city’s already stellar Italian culinary scene. From what we can see, this eatery has instantly become a hit with folks in the neighbourhood.

The Farmhouse serves up countryside-inspired, Northern Italian fare in a rustic dining room.

Brought to us by the Viaggio Hospitality Group, the new 352 E 10th Avenue restaurant has been in the works since Spring 2021.

From the door to the mismatched wooden dining chairs, this space really does feel like stepping into someone’s home, and that was the goal here.

A comfortable setting to enjoy a menu of authentic Northern Italian antipasti, mains, and desserts? Sign us up.

Executive Chef & General Manager Curtis Luk is at the helm of the kitchen here.

Other key members of The Farmhouse team include Head Chef Laura Messinger and Sommelier & Assistant General Manager Holly King.

During our visit, highlights included the hefty house meatball made with beef and pork topped with kale, ricotta salata, raisin vinaigrette, and roasted bone marrow.

We’d recommend kicking things off with the housemade bread of the day, served with extra virgin olive oil and aged balsamic, too.

From there, explore the array of tasty appetizers, including a selection of meats and cheeses, and dive into the pasta.

This concept currently offers four different kinds of pasta. The spaghetti con le cozze served with mussels, blistered tomato, and chili was a standout during our meal.

When it comes to large plates, The Farmhouse offers everything from sea urchin risotto to an oyster mushroom piccata.

Must-tries from this portion of the menu? The half-roasted chicken and Farmhouse’s feature beef cut.

Dishes are made with seasonal, local ingredients that aim to pair perfectly with the restaurant’s curated wine list.

The majority of the selection here includes bottles from Italy and some great options from BC wineries.

Be sure to check out this new spot and make a reservation if you haven’t already.

The Farmhouse

Address: 352 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver

