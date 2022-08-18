Afuri Ramen and Dumpling opened its first Canadian location in Richmond back in 2019, and now it’s Vancouver’s turn to get an outpost.

The acclaimed Tokyo-based ramen joint is slated to open at 2801 Main Street in Mount Pleasant and Dished got to pop in early to check out what patrons can expect from the new spot.

Afuri is known for its signature, picture-perfect, and MSG-free dishes like Yuzu Shio Ramen and its killer dumplings too.

In Vancouver, the brand has added two location-specific varieties of ramen ahead of its opening: Tantan Mazamen and Wagyu Shoyu ramen, the latter made with Australian Wagyu. Located right on the corner of Main Street and E 12 Avenue, folks who enter the 1,500 sq ft space can expect an amazing amount of natural light from windows that nearly reach the top of the 30-ft ceiling. The open concept restaurant boasts space for approximately 40 people including seating at a long, central, and sleek wooden communal table, booths along the wall, and ample bar spots as well. Speaking of the bar, Afuri’s got a great one. The countertop has a Toki Highball Machine, which makes the perfect highball with the correct blend of highly carbonated soda water and whisky. There’s also a great selection of sake, sake flights, Japanese whisky, cocktails, beer, and cider on the beverage program here. We enjoyed a delightful, non-alcoholic Strawberry Calpico while we sipped on the top-notch piping hot broth and slurped up the housemade noodles of the Wagyu Shoyu Ramen. For smaller plates and appetizers, the Mount Pleasant location has a show-stopping Soft Shell Crab Bun made with spicy mayo, housemade kimchi, and cucumber. This is a must-try for taste and the ‘gram, as it’s incredibly photo-worthy. So are the handmade plates and bowls from Japan.

We also enjoyed the Crispy Egg appetizer which was perfect on the inside and had that exceptional crunch we love. Another can’t-miss in our books.

All-in-all, Afuri Vancouver offers nine varieties of ramen, two kinds of tsukemen, and four different kinds of gohan.

There’s also a great selection of dumplings available here, including Crispy Pork Gyoza, Miso Cashew Gyoza, and Spicy Gyoza Soup to name a few. The Vancouver location will be celebrating its grand opening on August 20 at 11:30 am. Be sure to mark your calendar! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Afuri Ramen + Dumpling — Vancouver

Address: 2801 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram