It has been nearly a year since we announced that much-loved local Yaletown sweet spot Mister was opening a new Ice Cream Bar in Kitsilano, and launch week has finally arrived.

That’s right, the popular Vancouver neighbourhood is about to get even sweeter thanks to Mister Ice Cream Bar, a fresh counter-service express location for cool treats.

At this 400 sq ft outpost, folks can expect both Mister’s signature frozen morsels and new creations too.

Think ice cream sammies, s’mores, brûlee options, dipped bars to-go, pints, exclusive flavours, and even frozen bananas in varieties like Salted Caramel Crunch, S’mores Banana, and Matcha Krispy.

Items exclusive to the new location include The Ferraro Bar (chocolate hazelnut ice cream, wafer crust, chocolate dip, hazelnut topping) and The Banana Bliss Bar (banana foster ice cream, dark chocolate dip, walnut toppings).

Designed by local firm Scott and Scott Architects, Mister Ice Cream Bar’s interior features a futuristic design with stainless steel, copper, and blue accents.

We’re told it’ll feel like a “giant walk-in cooler” when you step inside, which is kind of the dream during the warmer months.

“We’re excited to introduce our unique ice cream creations to a new community and finally open our doors,” says Tommy Choi, who co-owns Mister with Michael Lai and opened its original Yaletown location in 2016.

“It’s been fun coming up with exclusive menu items for the Kitsilano neighbourhood, especially to go with our take-out concept. Although we won’t be showcasing the liquid-nitrogen method live, we’re still making everything from scratch with the best, natural ingredients. Definitely give our new frozen bananas a try!”

The take-out-only Kits location officially opens on March 25.

After that, find it open daily from noon to 9 pm. Be sure to pop in and welcome this spot to the neighbourhood, we are so happy to have it finally open!

Mister Ice Cream Bar

Address: 1835 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram