It’s already been a great day of exciting food news, and here’s something extremely delicious for Vancouverites to chew on. After much anticipation, Menya Itto has revealed the opening date of its first North American location to Dished Vancouver.

That’s right, the number-one-rated, famous shop from Tokyo is finally almost ready to welcome its first-ever Canadian patrons through its door.

The 1,800-sq-ft space’s dining area has 32 seats and eight more at its counter. Design features include Mount Fuji-inspired artwork, custom wooden tables, and a square-shaped communal table highlighted by a tree centrepiece.

Known for its light, smooth broth, which is slowly simmered for 12 hours, Menya Itto will be opening at 1479 Robson Street next week.

The broth is famous for its balance of chicken, seafood, and curated Japanese ingredients.

Menya Itto is widely known as the “The King of Tsukemen,” so you know it’s got to be amazing.

The restaurant’s top ramen ranking in Japan comes from Tabelog, an online database that consolidates reviews for restaurants.

Menya Itto has ranked number one on this site for seven years straight, a coveted spot considering there are more than 50,000 ramen restaurants to compete with on the platform.

Coming in first on this website is described as being “equivalent to the Michelin star and Grammy Awards,” according to the restaurant.

“I am excited to finally open our first North American location this month and Vancouver is the perfect place for our debut, a city filled with people who love to eat ramen,” says Yukihiko Sakamoto, founder, master, and owner of Menya Itto.

Sakamoto trained under “Son of Ramen God” Koji Tashiro, a protégé of the legendary “Ramen God” and tsukemen inventor Kazuo Yamagishi.

“Menya Itto means ‘house of ramen — one lantern’, and it is my mission to illuminate a path for others to shine and enjoy ramen all around the world,” adds Sakamoto.

For the soft opening week, Menya Itto will offer limited bowls starting at 11:30 am until sold out for lunch, and from 5 pm until sold out for dinner.

Only 20 people will be served at a time, and seating will be first-come, first-serve.

As for grub, this concept is beloved for its famous dipping ramen, hot ramen bowls, unique broth, and velvety housemade noodles.

At its opening, patrons can expect several feature ramen dishes including Menya Itto’s most popular tsukemen.

The launch menu will include the following:

Menya Itto Signature Chashu Tsukemen: Menya Itto’s Signature broth dipping ramen with shiso-infused crunchy textured chicken balls, three types of chashu (pork belly, pork shoulder, and sous-vide chicken), generously thick and wholesome ramen noodles for dipping.

Menya Itto Signature Chashu Tsukemen: Menya Itto's Signature broth dipping ramen with shiso-infused crunchy textured chicken balls, three types of chashu (pork belly, pork shoulder, and sous-vide chicken), generously thick and wholesome ramen noodles for dipping.

Menya Itto Classic Tsukemen: Menya Itto's Signature broth dipping ramen with Ajisuke tamago, shiso-infused crunchy textured chicken balls, generously thick and wholesome ramen noodles for dipping

Chashu Noko Gyokai Ramen: Thick and creamy chicken and seafood broth with scallop oil and housemade thin noodles. Served with three types of chashu

Shio or Shoyu Ramen: Clear chicken soup served with a slice of chashu in housemade thin noodles

If we didn’t want to try this new spot already, we certainly do now.

Dished Vancouver is told Menya Itto will be open starting on March 16, 2022.

Menya Itto Vancouver

Address: 1479 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-6898

Instagram