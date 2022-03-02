FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Mount Pleasant's new late night pop-up Bar Susu to open soon

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Mar 2 2022, 6:17 pm
Mount Pleasant's new late night pop-up Bar Susu to open soon
PopTika/Shutterstock | Steelhead Gravlax from Bar Susu (Photo: Kris Kurus)
Another new watering hole is set to softly open soon in Vancouver. Bar Susu will be opening its doors to walk-ins this weekend and will be accepting reservations as of Friday, March 10.

This concept is from the team behind Published on Main, so you know it’s going to be good.

The new destination for dinner, late-night bites, and natural wines and cocktails will be located in The Whip’s former space at 209 East 6th Avenue.

Bar Susu will feature menus by Published on Main’s Gus Stieffenhoffer-Brandson and Novella’s Ashley Kurtz.

Patrons can expect eats like Honey Cruller topped with Duck Liver Parfait, Steelhead Gravlax, and Grilled Ling Cod, to name just a few. 

Bar Susu

Duck Liver (Photo: Kris Kurus)

“Bar Susu is an idea we wanted to do for a while, so we thought we’d try it out here as a pop-up while we finalize a more permanent concept for the space,” says Cody Allmin, co-founder of Published on Main.

Allmin is also co-founder of soon-to-open Novella, as well as Twin Sails Brewing and Thorn & Burrow Wines.

Bar Susu

Quince Pudding (Photo: Kris Kurus)

Be sure to try your luck with a walk-in this week or make a reservation next week.

Bar Susu

Address: 209 East 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
