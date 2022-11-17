The countdown to the opening of Erin Ireland’s highly anticipated bakery is almost over and Dished stepped into the space to check it out ahead of the launch.

Ireland, a celebrated Vancouver-based vegan food blogger and business owner, has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to get the space ready for patrons.

Just like To Live For’s treats, the bakery cafe is nothing short of delightful.

The East Vancouver space offers tons of natural light, lush greenery, and ample seating for adults and kiddos alike.

There’s also a glass wall where customers can view bakery staff putting the finishing touches on drool-worthy baked goods.

Guests who head to To Live For can look forward to digging into a wide array of sweet and savoury treats, including that famed banana bread (which you can buy in loaves here, by the way).

Ever-changing pastries like cookies, croissants, scones, and even sourdough bread will be available here.

In addition to that, vegan soft serve and breakfast bites such as a Toasted Breakfast Sammy, a Granola Yoghurt Cup, and Tiramisu Overnight Oats are up for order.

Aside from those sweet morsels, you’ll find a great selection of cakes at To Live For.

Available in four, six, eight, and 10 inches, these cakes will be offered in flavours such as Strawberries n’ Cream, Funfetti, and Naked Vanilla to name just a few.

Folks will be able to purchase cakes from a grab-and-go fridge and can even opt for a message to be written on top of it free of charge.

To request a custom cake ahead of time, customers can email the bakery directly.

When it comes to sips, To Live For offers a great coffee program.

The bakery will be showcasing local roasters by rotating their coffee beans every six weeks. The opening coffee partners are Counterpart (espresso) and Spent Grounds (drip).

The tea at this spot comes from Tea Sparrow.

For caffeinated beverages, expect everything from Americanos to a killer Matcha Latte. The Dirty Chai and Gingerbread Latte are also not to be missed.

Other drinks available here include Juice Truck Juice, Bucha Brew Kombucha, Sap Sparkling Maple Water, and more.

To Live For Bakery is slated to officially open on November 19 from 10 am to 5 pm.

On November 20, hours will also be 10 am to 5 pm, and regular hours (7 am to 5 pm daily) will begin on November 21.

To Live For Bakery

Address: 1508 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver

Instagram