Last month, we shared general details about Glowbal Restaurant Group’s new concept, Riley’s Fish & Steak, and now, there’s more we can update you on.
The newest name to come from the group will be opening at 200 Burrard Street at the Waterfront Building in Vancouver.
This was the former location of a Rogue Kitchen + Wetbar outpost, which closed its doors back in October.
For now, we can share that Riley’s will be “a new fish-and-chophouse dining experience.”
Chef Jerome Soubeyrand will be leading the kitchen at Riley’s. Soubeyrand has been a part of the Glowbal family as Executive Sous Chef at Black + Blue and more recently, Executive Chef at Coast Restaurant, which is his current role.
We’re told the menu here will feature top-notch ingredients from the Pacific Northwest’s farms, forests, oceans, and pastures.
Think steakhouse classics, signature dishes, and sides, along with old and new world wines and cocktails.
Courtesy Riley’s
We all know the Glowbal Group never passes up the opportunity to create a stellar outdoor space, so a garden patio is definitely in the future for Riley’s guests. There will also be an oyster bar.
Could this get any better?
Slated to open in spring 2022, Dished Vancouver will be revealing details as they are available.
In the meantime, check out what’s in store for Torontonians later this year from the group.
Riley’s Fish & Steak
Address: 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver
