For now, we can share that Riley’s will be “a new fish-and-chophouse dining experience.”

Chef Jerome Soubeyrand will be leading the kitchen at Riley’s. Soubeyrand has been a part of the Glowbal family as Executive Sous Chef at Black + Blue and more recently, Executive Chef at Coast Restaurant, which is his current role.

We’re told the menu here will feature top-notch ingredients from the Pacific Northwest’s farms, forests, oceans, and pastures.

Think steakhouse classics, signature dishes, and sides, along with old and new world wines and cocktails.

We all know the Glowbal Group never passes up the opportunity to create a stellar outdoor space, so a garden patio is definitely in the future for Riley’s guests. There will also be an oyster bar.

Could this get any better?

Slated to open in spring 2022, Dished Vancouver will be revealing details as they are available.