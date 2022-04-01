There’s a new speakeasy you can check out in Vancouver, and no secret password is required for entry. The Stock Room is now open in Yaletown.

Tucked behind the newly opened burger and beer bar Hundy, The Stock Room shares the same address as that popular concept and can be entered via an arched doorway on the right side of the casual eatery.

“The Stock Room” sign leads you down a dimly lit crate-filled hallway straight to a door marked “Private.” Once you open it, you’ll find yourself inside the low-key venue.

Patrons are first greeted by a circular stained-glass mermaid, and they can head around the corner to see The Stock Room in all its glory.

Living up to its name, the long and narrow space (which was formerly The New Oxford, by the way) features photo-worthy decor and an abundance of decorative overhead storage.

There’s ample seating in this space, including booths, tables, high-tops, and of course, the central bar. All of these are great places to pull up a seat and hunker down to enjoy some unpretentious cocktail excellence.

For the bar program, Freehouse Collective (formerly Donnelly Group) Bar & Beverage director Trevor Kallies has concocted a selection of robust punches and fruit-forward original creations to enjoy.

There are also natural wines and craft beers up for order here.

As you might gather, there’s a lot to look at here. And we’re not just talking about the pool table.

From the eclectic art lining the tsunami blue walls to the bamboo thatch and pineapples dotted around the room, the space gives off some seriously tropical vibes.

Oh, and how could one forget the boar and fox taxidermy?

In addition to quality sips and great service from discreet, expert staff, guests at The Stock Room will be able to enjoy the full menu from Chef Mike Robbins’ Hundy.

A rotating selection of international snacks courtesy of Lucky’s Exotic Bodega will be available as well.

The Stock Room is now open Wednesday to Thursday from 4 pm to 1 am and Friday to Sunday from 4 pm to 2 am.

The Stock Room

Address: 1144 Homer Street, Vancouver