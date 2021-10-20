FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Closings

Rogue Kitchen & Wetbar permanently closes Convention Centre location

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Oct 20 2021, 4:14 pm
Rogue Kitchen & Wetbar permanently closes Convention Centre location
littlenySTOCK/Shutterstock

Rogue Kitchen & Wetbar has permanently closed its Convention Centre location after nearly a decade of operation.

The local mini-chain operated at 200 Burrard Street at the Waterfront Building in Vancouver for eight years.

Owners took to social media to make the announcement and thank patrons for their continued support.

Rogue invites customers to join them at their other operating locations in Gastown and on W Broadway.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rogue Wetbar (@roguewetbar)

Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Closings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT