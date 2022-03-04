Popular ghost kitchen concept Yasma has found a permanent home in a brick-and-mortar space in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour.

The Middle Eastern restaurant is now open and operating at 550 Denman Street, and it’s serving up incredible flavours and an authentic, all-encompassing Levantine experience.

“We are pleased to have found the perfect location, nestled along Vancouver’s iconic seawall with views of the harbour,” beams Sami Moustattat, general manager of Yasma.

“Now with dine-in service in place, we will be able to share more of our favourite dishes including Kibbeh Niyah and Baklwa.”

Yasma first launched as a pop-up delivery/takeout concept in November 2020.

The kitchen at Kitsilano’s Dark Table, which happens to be owned by the same folks as Yasma, served as the prep space for the grub up until now.

Patrons who head to the new Denman Street spot can expect an à la carte menu of Middle Eastern staples such as handmade dips made from scratch and in-house butchered lamb features.

There will also be a rotating chef’s tasting menu up for order. This will feature seasonal favourites of eight to ten items for $89 per person with a minimum order of two.

When it comes to drinks, expect a cocktail menu made in collaboration with Sam Thornton.

The beverage program was inspired by “flavours of the Levant” and also offers a selection of fine Lebanese wines.

You can find Yasma open for dinner Wednesday to Sunday from 4:45 to 9:45 pm.

We look forward to the 25-seat patio at this location opening for summer as well. Stay tuned for that.

Yasma

Address: 550 Denman Street, Vancouver

