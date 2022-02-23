Jollibee in downtown Vancouver is officially opening this week

Good news for fans of Filipino fast-food joint Jollibee: the highly anticipated restaurant location on Granville Street is finally opening this week.

Dished Vancouver was the first to report the news of the new downtown Vancouver restaurant back in spring 2020.

At that time, Dished confirmed that Jollibee’s first BC location was slated to open at 833 Granville Street, the former location of ShuRaku Sake Bar & Bistro, which closed in September 2018.

The hugely popular purveyor of Jolly Crispy Chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, and hot-dog-studded Jolly Spaghetti has opened locations across Canada, but BC has yet to see its first restaurant opening.

Jollibee is the largest fast-food chain brand in the Philippines, operating a Philippines network of more than 1,400 stores.

Jollibee has now confirmed to Dished Vancouver that the Granville Street restaurant is finally opening on Friday, February 25.

The 833 Granville Street restaurant will be open daily from 9 am to 10 pm, serving all the top signature eats like Spicy Jollibee Chicken Sandwiches and Peach Mango Pies.

Upon opening, the Granville Street store will only be accepting takeout orders. Dine-in, online ordering, and delivery are slated to launch in the coming weeks.

In 2019, the brand announced big expansion plans. At that time, the company aimed to have 250 Jollibee stores open across North America by 2023.

Jollibee says the Vancouver opening is a critical part of its Canadian expansion, as the city has the second-largest Canadian-Filipino population in the country.

The brand plans to open two more locations in BC this year: Cambie and West Broadway in Vancouver and Strawberry Hill Shopping Centre complex in Surrey.

Be sure to mark your calendar for the Granville Street opening and Friday, and prepare for some delicious Jollibee takeout!

Jollibee — Granville Street

Address: 833 Granville Street, Vancouver

Instagram