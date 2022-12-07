The newest addition to Mount Pleasant’s delicious dining scene, Novella, is finally opening tomorrow. We popped in to check it out ahead of the official launch.

Part coffee bar, part breakfast spot, and part neighbourhood grocer, Novella is all about community and supporting local purveyors and producers.

You’ll find many notable names associated with the “all-in-one project,” including Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson and Ash Kurtz, the chefs who curated a delicious, elevated daytime menu for the launch.

This spread goes way beyond your average eggs and bacon. Not that this was unexpected, as Novella comes to us from the team behind Published on Main.

Let’s start off by acknowledging the Turbo Breakfast Sando — something we’ve expressed interest in trying within our previous coverage of this concept.

Made from a fried egg, sausage patty, hash brown patty, smoked cheddar, and custom “turbo” sauce, the real kicker for this one is the super soft and fresh potato bun.

After trying it, we can confirm we’ve officially got another contender to add to our list of best breakfast sandwiches in Vancouver.

Other standouts we tasted during our visit included the French Omelette made with gruyere and fine herbs and the Farmer’s Sausage Hash with spicy kewpie mayonnaise and tobiko.

You truly can’t go wrong with the savoury Steel-Cut Oats though. This dish arrives with wild and cultivated mushrooms and a perfectly poached egg.

In addition to all that, customers can expect a rotating selection of coffee beans from House of Funk as well as pastries and sweets courtesy of Aaron Surman of ButterBoom.

Folks looking for a libation can enjoy a wine program by sommelier Jayton Paul along with a selection of cocktails like the Improved Root Beer, a beverage made of a herbal liqueur blend with sarsaparilla, sassafras & coriander seed.

The 3,200 sq ft concept offers seating for 66 in a gorgeous space designed by Establishment Interiors.

Toward the side of the dining area, there’s an arched doorway that will lead to the grocer section of the business, which is set to launch in the near future.

Dished is told fresh bread, fairly-priced day-old pastries (get the fresh ones in the cafe space), booze-free bottles, coffee, and coffee accessories will be available for purchase here, among other things.

At launch, Novella will be open Monday to Friday from 7:30 am to 3 pm. You can find this spot officially open starting December 8.

Novella

Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver

