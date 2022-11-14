If you’ve been curious as to what would be replacing The Union in Chinatown, here’s your answer. A new Asian gastropub called The Darkside is slated to grand open at the restaurant’s former 219 Union Street space in January 2023.

But, here’s some good news: we won’t have to wait until next year to get a taste of the fresh, fast-casual concept, as owners will be soft launching in the space soon with a short-term pop-up called TOTT.

Both The Darkside and TOTT come to us from managing partner Steph Wan and Chef Kevin Lin, the duo behind Kerrisdale’s Land & Sea.

Set to launch on November 25, The Darkside’s TOTT pop-up will offer patrons a condensed menu from the “still-in-progress restaurant.”

Wan and Lin aim to make The Darkside a great local and late-night hangout with an approachable menu accompanied by cocktails, local wines, and beers.

“We always wanted a playground to reimagine the fast-casual dishes we love by adding our flair to it,” says Lin.

We’re told dishes will be inspired by Lin’s Taiwanese roots and travels in Southeast Asia, along with Wan’s Cantonese heritage.

Think dishes like Little Island Fries with Taiwanese cabbage, chai poh, and pork floss, Fried Dace Taco with black beans, cabbage, and cilantro, and Kimchi Calamari with bean sprouts, green onion, and gochujang aioli to name a few.

Expect nostalgic street food flavours with plates like Spicy Dan Dan too.

For drinks, specialty cocktails like the Yin Yang Martini, a spin on a popular coffee and tea beverage in Hong Kong known as Yuenyeung, will be up for order.

You can find The Darkside’s pop-up TOTT open for dinner and late-night bites starting November 25 from 5 pm until late.

TOTT by The Darkside

Address: 219 Union Street, Vancouver