Those looking for a fantastic private dining option will be pleased to hear Riley’s will have a separate space for group dining, complete with its own dedicated entrance.

Chef Jerome Soubeyrand will be leading the kitchen at Riley’s.

Soubeyrand has been a part of the Glowbal family as executive sous chef at Black + Blue and more recently, executive chef at Coast Restaurant.

The menu here will feature top-notch ingredients from the Pacific Northwest’s farms, forests, oceans, and pastures. The name of the culinary game at Riley’s is “West Coast Prime” and from what we tried during our visit, we can firmly say we’re excited about it.

Think steakhouse classics, signature dishes, and sides, along with old and new world wines and cocktails.

The show-stopping King Chilled Seafood Tower was one of the most impressive we’ve seen in a while.

Loaded with King crab, Dungeness crab, giant tiger prawns, snow crab legs, marinated mussels and clams, Qualicum Bay scallops, Atlantic lobster, and east and west coast oysters, this is a seafood lover’s absolute dream dish.

If the larger format tower is too much for you, head to Riley’s oyster bar and shucking station to indulge in some delicious oysters on their own.

Riley’s opens on May 9 for dinner service. Lunch and weekend brunch service will launch shortly after.