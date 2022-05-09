FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Riley’s Fish & Steak: New Vancouver restaurant now open

May 9 2022, 7:26 pm
Hanna McLean/Daily Hive
The Glowbal Restaurant Group’s newest concept, Riley’s Fish & Steak, is finally ready to open to the public.

Located at 200 Burrard Street at the Waterfront Building, this restaurant has taken over the former location of Rogue Kitchen + Wetbar and transformed it into a must-see space.

As one would expect from the group, the interior of the gorgeous new fish-and-chophouse is photo-worthy, to say the least.

 

The swanky, beautiful interior features design elements of greenery, gold, and custom wood installs as well.

This spot offers seating for 240 people and a 100-seat garden patio too.

Those looking for a fantastic private dining option will be pleased to hear Riley’s will have a separate space for group dining, complete with its own dedicated entrance.

Riley's

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Chef Jerome Soubeyrand will be leading the kitchen at Riley’s.

Soubeyrand has been a part of the Glowbal family as executive sous chef at Black + Blue and more recently, executive chef at Coast Restaurant.

Riley's

Smoked Salmon & Caviar Potato Rosti: sevruga caviar, chive, shallots, crème fresh (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

The menu here will feature top-notch ingredients from the Pacific Northwest’s farms, forests, oceans, and pastures. The name of the culinary game at Riley’s is “West Coast Prime” and from what we tried during our visit, we can firmly say we’re excited about it.

Think steakhouse classics, signature dishes, and sides, along with old and new world wines and cocktails.

Riley's

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

The show-stopping King Chilled Seafood Tower was one of the most impressive we’ve seen in a while.

Loaded with King crab, Dungeness crab, giant tiger prawns, snow crab legs, marinated mussels and clams, Qualicum Bay scallops, Atlantic lobster, and east and west coast oysters, this is a seafood lover’s absolute dream dish.

If the larger format tower is too much for you, head to Riley’s oyster bar and shucking station to indulge in some delicious oysters on their own.

Riley's

Wild Halibut Piccata Chop: potato risotto, parsley puree, confit tomato (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

Riley's

Crab Louie Salad: baby gem tomato, avocado, soft poached egg, crispy onion ring, house 100 island (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

Riley’s opens on May 9 for dinner service. Lunch and weekend brunch service will launch shortly after.

Riley’s Fish & Steak

Address: 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Instagram

