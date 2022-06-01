Holy heck, it’s been a day of great news for foodies living in the Vancouver area, and here’s another exciting tidbit of info: Kafka’s in the Park is set to open very soon.

Located in the cafe pavilion building in the new park at the corner of Smithe and Richards downtown, Kafka’s in the Park is just days away from launching.

This highly anticipated food and beverage concept will anchor the park’s southwest entrance and offer patrons its signature locally roasted, fairly traded, and fresh-crop coffees.

For bites, expect Kafka’s great housemade sandwiches and more from Executive Chef Nitzan Cohen and pastries and house-baked sourdough bread from Pastry Chef Adi Kesselman.

There will also be soft-serve ice cream up for order here. The latter will only be available at this location.

The cafe is planning to be open from 8 am to 6 pm, 365 days a year.

Kafka’s in the Park was designed by Scott Cohen in partnership with the park’s architect, Dialog.

It features elements like a folding window wall, eye-catching high-contrast graphics, a custom-crafted banquette, lush plants, and rainbow-tinted lucite mobiles, which cast stunning multicoloured light.

This will be the brand’s first outpost in the downtown core. It currently operates two Vancouver locations in Gastown and on Great Northern Way. Kafka’s original Main Street cafe shut down operations in April.

You can find Kafka’s in the Park open to the public starting Saturday, June 4.

Kafka’s in the Park

Address: Corner of Smithe and Richards

