One of the sweetest names in bakeries is officially landing in downtown Vancouver: Milk Bar. And now, we have a sneak peek of the space and an opening date to share with you.

The NYC-founded concept, known for its Compost Cookie, “naked” layer cakes, Cereal Milk Soft Serve, and Milk Bar Pies, will be launching on the first level at Nordstrom Pacific Centre.

Milk Bar was founded by James Beard award-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi. This celebrated figure in the sweet treat scene was featured on Netflix’s smash hit Chef’s Table: Pastry a few years back.

“We’re thrilled to open our first-ever, full-service Milk Bar store in Canada with our friends at Nordstrom,” says Tosi.

“At Milk Bar, we’re all about challenging the norm of what a bakery can and should be, and where it shows up. So, putting a dessert shop in the world’s most dynamic fashion retailer? Sign us up!”

Tosi opened the first Milk Bar in 2008 in NYC’s East Village and the brand has since launched bakeries in New York, LA, Washington, Boston, Las Vegas, and Toronto, where it operates above Momofuku’s Noodle Bar concept on University Avenue.

Now, the cult-favourite bakery has made its way to Vancouver.

“There’s such a strong food culture in Vancouver and we’ve heard a great deal of excitement from the community about Milk Bar’s arrival to the city,” said Meaghan Dever, store manager at Nordstrom Pacific Centre.

“We’re thrilled to bring this beloved brand to our customers – just in time for the holidays. We hope the shop will become a must-visit for locals and visitors alike.”

Patrons can expect an epic lineup of treats for launch including the Compost Cookie, Cereal Milk Soft Serve, Birthday Cake, Cake Truffles, and Pie.

Dished is also told folks can look forward to cookie deals, cookie tins, and Christina Tosi’s new cookbook titled All About Cookies.

Milk Bar at Nordstrom Pacific Centre is officially opening to the public on November 18.

Store hours will be Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 7 pm.

Milk Bar at Nordstrom Pacific Centre

Address: Nordstrom Pacific Centre — 799 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram