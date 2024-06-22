33 notable restaurants that closed this spring in Metro Vancouver

Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures.

The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have closed this spring.

Ooh, La La was known for offering a wide variety of donuts made in-house daily, with flavour options ranging from Tutti Frutti (with Fruity Pebbles cereal) to classic chocolate dipped to seasonal flavours.

The business shared the news on Instagram over the weekend, citing “circumstances completely out of our control” as the reason for the closure.

Address: 4406 West 10th Avenue, Vancouver

“With such a heavy heart, I inform you that The Frog Pub will be closing for good,” shared The Frog on Facebook.

The Frog, located at 1125 Falcon Drive, Coquitlam, will close on June 18. It originally opened in 1984 as The Frob & Nightgown Pub.

Address: 1125 Falcon Drive, Coquitlam

Koko Monk Chocolates announced the closure of one of its Vancouver locations.

“We are saying ‘goodbye’ to our beloved West 1st location,” announced the chocolate shop online. “Thank you for each and everyone from our guests to baristas and sales team in our 11 year[s] of history.”

Customers can still enjoy Koko Monk’s sweets at its other location at 2883 West Broadway.

Address: 1849 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

One of Gastown’s most notable destinations for watching sports and enjoying sips has now permanently closed.

The Cordova, located at 136 W Cordova Street inside the Woodward’s Building, has wrapped up its operations.

Address: 136 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Located at 4429 Kingsway (inside Old Orchard Center), the shop was best known for its bubble tea made with fresh fruit and opened in March 2023. A fan favourite included its mochi beverages.

Bobami’s final day of operation was May 23. It also encouraged customers to follow it on Instagram for any future plans.

Address: 4429 Kingsway, Burnaby

After spotting the windows paper over, Dished reached out to Paramount, who confirmed the closure and said the reason for the closure was that the lease was coming to an end, and they had decided not to renew.

Address: 560 Robson Street, Vancouver

The restaurant was a cozy, 16-seat sushi joint that was known best for its healthy rolls, with folks having the option to make almost every roll with brown rice. It opened on September 11, 2011.

Shizenya on Broadway closed on May 26. However, those still looking to get their sushi fix can visit its other location at 965 Hornby Street. Address: #160-1333 W Broadway, Vancouver

Hub Restaurant, located at New West Skytrain Station on the second level just above Safeway, has closed its doors.

The restaurant has not made a formal announcement of the closure, but it is now listed as “Permanently Closed” on Google, and online reservations are no longer available.

Address: 800 Carnarvon Street #344, New Westminster

Located at 3121 Granville Street, between 15th and 16th Avenues, Impostori opened its doors in 2022. It offers a menu of Italian classics, with the occasional fusion dish inspired by the chef’s travels.

“It’s time for me to write a new chapter, and I hope to contribute to the dynamic, ever-evolving hospitality sector in Vancouver in a different way,” said Chef Andrey Durbach.

Address: 3121 Granville Street, Vancouver

Located at 2232 McAllister Avenue in Port Coquitlam, the spot was best known for its traditional Greek cuisine and pizza offerings. On its website, it shared that it’s been at the corner of McAllister and Donald in downtown Port Coquitlam for nearly 50 years.

The restaurant has gone by many names over the years, like Sparta Empire Greek Taverna and Pizza, until it settled on its most current one.

Address: 2232 McAllister Avenue, Port Coquitlam

Earlier this month, Dished reported that Hazukido Yaletown quietly closed its doors. Now, signs for a new spot — Wren Cafe — have popped up.

The new spot offers up eggs Benedict, pulled pork open-faced sandwiches with poached eggs, cashew cream pasta, and an assortment of cakes and tarts.

Address: 280 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Sunny Side Up served your classic breakfast diner offerings like standard eggs, sausages, and toast.

It also served items like steak and eggs, eggs Benedict, and avocado toast, alongside other lunch offerings.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for the Vancouver breakfast spot. It shared that “Sunny Side Up will be relocating in the future.”

Address: 410 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

This spot closed on May 6. Jamjar cited “a combination of mistakes we’ve made and a very challenging environment” as the reason for the closure.

Opened in 2019, this was Jamjar’s third canteen location.

Address: The Shipyards – 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Kizami is best known for its extensive and unique sushi offerings.

On the menu, you can find your typical sushi offerings in addition to some rolls named after Pokémon like Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charizard, and Magikarp.

“It is with heavy hearts to announce that we will be closing our doors on May 31,” said Kizami. “We are incredibly grateful for all the support we’ve received over the past few years.”

Address: 8031 Leslie Road #120, Richmond

After serving the community for over 10 years, Fratelli European Bakery announced it closed its New Westminster location.

Its final day of operation was June 1, 2024. But don’t fret, you can also visit the bakery at its Commercial Drive spot, located at 1795 Commercial Drive, Vancouver.

Address: 459 E Columbia Street, New Westminster

Grand View Szechuan Restaurant updated its website to announce that it has closed.

“After 31 wonderful years serving our community, we have decided to retire by March 31,” shared Grand View.

Address: 4181 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Richmond’s Versante Hotel operates a handful of restaurants within its space, and one of them just closed: Acre Through The Seasons.

The high-end eatery launched in April 2023. It replaced another short-lived concept Oo La Cha, which launched in the same space in April 2022.

Address: Versante Hotel — 8499 Bridgeport Road, Richmond

After closing its Langley and Park Royal locations in the last couple of months, White Spot has shared that it has also closed its R+D Kitchen.

Located inside Brentwood Mall, the test kitchen closed its doors on April 28.

Address: The Amazing Brentwood (Tables) — 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

The downtown destination, which specialized in Central Thai cuisine, stopped operations at the end of April.

Located at 888 Burrard Street #102, Sala Thai has been serving patrons for 38 years.

Address: 888 Burrard Street #102, Vancouver

A popular White Rock wine and tapas bar has closed its doors.

Bin 101, located at 1436 Johnston Road, took to Facebook to make the sad announcement to its followers “with a heavy heart.”

Address: 1436 Johnston Road, White Rock

Located at 1475 Prairie Avenue in Port Coquitlam, the spot was best known for its affordable Chinese cuisine.

However, it may not be all bad news. In the closure announcement, the restaurant owners shared that they have “decided to pursue other ventures.” Whether that means another restaurant from the owners is yet to be seen. Address: 1475 Prairie Avenue, Port Coquitlam

Sushi Maki, located at 989 Hornby Street in Vancouver, quietly closed its doors. But don’t fret — a new restaurant has taken its place, offering a similar menu.

Address: 989 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Heirloom’s lead-up to closure made headlines for many reasons, but now the South Granville eatery has shut down operations for good. However, a new spot has already opened up, offering a similar menu.

Address: 1509 W 12th Avenue, Vancouver

Popular plant-forward spot The Arbor, known for its comfort classics and tucked-away garden patio, has now closed.

Address: 3941 Main Street, Vancouver

This 2650 Main Street Vancouver coffee and brunch spot had been open since winter 2023.

The restaurant group announced that it will be opening a new concept at the Main Street spot. Watch this space for more details soon.

Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver

Black Rice Izakaya has now closed. It was best known for its creative takes on izakaya, sushi, sashimi, aburi, kaiseki sets, and cocktails.

However, the Instagram post announcing this wasn’t all doom and gloom. Black Rice teased that it would be back with some “exciting news soon.” We’ll be sure to keep you posted on that.

Address: 782 Cambie Street, Vancouver

After 10 years of business, Kazu Japanese restaurant is permanently closing its doors.

“After much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently,” shared Kazu in an Instagram post.

Address: 4332 Hastings Street, Burnaby

A longtime Italian spot has now winded down operations in West Vancouver. Trattoria Park Royal closed in April.

The popular concept from the Glowbal Group of restaurants operated at 757 Main Street within the shopping centre for 10 years.

Address: 757 Main Street, West Vancouver

We’re sorry, burger fans. We’ve got some bad news for you. Carl’s Jr., located at 625 Howe Street, has closed its doors.

Fans of the burger chain will now have to travel to Richmond or Surrey to get these handhelds.

Address: 625 Howe Street, Vancouver

Opened in 2016, Smithe Salad was a “family-run business that believes in and feels passionate about fresh foods.”

Signs have gone up on the windows stating that the restaurant space is now available for lease.

Address: 191 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Rinconcito is best known for its pupusas, which are filled with cheese, beans, pork, and other yummy goodness.

Rinconcito Salvadoreño’s last day of operation was on March 30, 2024.

Address: 2062 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

An employee at Finch’s confirmed with Dished over the phone that its last day at this location was March 22.

The employee told us the closure was due to the increasing cost of upkeep and repairs. Thankfully, you can still visit Finch’s at its 501 E Georgia Street location.

Address: 353 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Unfortunately, the Mount Pleasant NSFW waffle shop has now closed.

“Due to rising costs of operations, we have decided not to renew our lease agreement,” shared the waffle shop online.

Address: 223 W Broadway #107, Vancouver

With files from Hanna McLean