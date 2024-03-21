7-inch Waffle House took Metro Vancouver by storm when it first launched in 2022 at a Richmond pop-up store. Soon after, it moved into its brick-and-mortar spot in Mount Pleasant at 223 W Broadway, Vancouver.

Unfortunately, the NSFW waffle shop has now announced it’ll be closing.

“Due to rising costs of operations, we have decided not to renew our lease agreement,” shared the waffle shop online.

7-inch Waffle House is best known for its Dickie and Cream Pie waffles which are baked fresh-to-order and can be dipped in a variety of chocolate such as milk, white, dark, matcha, and ruby.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for these NSFW waffles. The brand will still be hosting pop-ups in and around Vancouver.

“We are also hoping to join Richmond Night Market TBD and will announce on our social media,” shared the waffle shop.

The dessert shop’s last day of operation in Mount Pleasant will be March 31.

During its last week, the shop is offering free drizzle for all orders alongside unlimited amounts of toppings for all customers for no extra charge.

“Please drop by and appreciate our beautiful décor and snap a few naughty photos while at it,” concluded the shop.

Address: 223 W Broadway #107, Vancouver

