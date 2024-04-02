It’s another sad day of restaurant closures, and we got word that a longtime Chinese restaurant has closed its doors.

Grand View Szechuan Restaurant updated its website to announce that it has closed.

“After 31 wonderful years serving our community, we have decided to retire by March 31,” shared Grand View.

“Please accept our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support throughout the years. Your patronage has meant the world to us, and we are incredibly grateful for the memories and the relationships we’ve built together.”

Located at 4181 Fraser Street in Vancouver, Grand View Szechuan was best known for its fresh seafood, meat, poultry, and vegetarian Chinese dishes available for reasonable prices.

However, we’ve already gotten word of what will take over the much-loved Chinese restaurant space.

“While it’s hard to say goodbye, we are excited to introduce you to the new restaurant—Tasty Planet Indian Restaurant who will be carrying on our legacy,” said Grand View. “We encourage you to visit and experience the exciting changes they will bring to the table.”

“Thank you again for being a part of our journey in the last past 31 years. We cherish the memories and look forward to seeing you again soon.”

