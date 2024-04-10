Acre Through the Seasons to close its doors this week in Richmond

Richmond’s Versante Hotel operates a handful of restaurants within its space, and one of them just announced it’s closing: Acre Through The Seasons.

The high-end eatery launched in April 2023. It replaced another short-lived concept Oo La Cha, which launched in the same space in April 2022.

Acre aimed to marry the concepts of contemporary cuisine and the farm-to-table experience.

The restaurant offered an immersive spread of photo-worthy contemporary eats that changed with the seasons. We experienced what the team called “Series 1” back at Acre’s launch when the menu was centred around “Forest, Forage, and Wild Game.”

Acre shared news of its closure on Tuesday afternoon.

“We have some important news to share with our beloved Acre Through the Seasons community. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of our restaurant,” the team wrote.

“Our last open day will be April 13. This decision comes after thoughtful consideration and the challenging economic conditions we face. We want to express our deepest gratitude to all of you who have supported us, celebrated our cuisine, and been part of our journey. Thank you for your understanding and loyalty.”

You still have a few days to pop into Acre and say your goodbyes. We’ll keep you posted on updates on this space.

Versante Hotel’s other restaurants continue to operate. The anchor restaurant, Bruno, serves top-notch breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the Cask Whisky Vault offers Japanese-inspired cuisine and stellar sips, and the penthouse lounge Alaïa is all about champagne and caviar.

Address: Versante Hotel — 8499 Bridgeport Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-242-2760

