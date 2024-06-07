It’s been a rough couple of months for the New Westminster food scene since Paddlewheeler Pub closed, and now another staple in the city’s food scene has closed its doors, too.

Hub Restaurant, located at New West Skytrain Station on the second level just above Safeway, has closed its doors.

The restaurant has not made a formal announcement of the closure, but it is now listed as “Permanently Closed” on Google, and online reservations are no longer available.

Additionally, there is a removal rights notice posted as of May 29 by Accurate Effective Bailiffs.

Dished has reached out to Hub Restaurant for more details. Be sure to check back here for more information once it’s available.

