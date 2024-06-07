FoodRestaurant Closings

Hub Restaurant in New Westminster has closed its doors

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Jun 7 2024, 11:13 pm
Hub Restaurant in New Westminster has closed its doors
Daniel Chai/Daily Hive

It’s been a rough couple of months for the New Westminster food scene since Paddlewheeler Pub closed, and now another staple in the city’s food scene has closed its doors, too.

Hub Restaurant, located at New West Skytrain Station on the second level just above Safeway, has closed its doors.

The restaurant has not made a formal announcement of the closure, but it is now listed as “Permanently Closed” on Google, and online reservations are no longer available.

Additionally, there is a removal rights notice posted as of May 29 by Accurate Effective Bailiffs.

Hub Restaurant

Daniel Chai/Daily Hive

Hub Restaurant

Daniel Chai/Daily Hive

Dished has reached out to Hub Restaurant for more details. Be sure to check back here for more information once it’s available.

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Closings

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop