White Spot Langley to close due to SkyTrain expansion

Metro Vancouver has seen a lot of closures in recent months, and here’s another one to add to the list. White Spot Langley is closing its doors.

The restaurant has operated at 19651 Fraser Highway for 44 years.

The reason for the closure? An employee at White Spot Langley told Dished it’s due to the new SkyTrain expansion going out to Langley.

To be specific, this White Spot location is on the exact footprint of the planned 196 Station, which is one of eight new stations joining the Expo Line. The 196 Station will also include a transit exchange.

The closure was announced on White Spot Langley’s sign, which says, “Thank you for a memorable 44 years. We will miss you.”

This closure follows White Spot’s new concept R+D Kitchen, which opened at Tables in The Amazing Brentwood last year.

The same employee also confirmed there are no plans to relocate at the moment.

But don’t worry; you can still visit White Spot Langley until December 30, 2023. You can also visit its other Langley location at 20077 91A Avenue.

Address: 19651 Fraser Highway, Langley

