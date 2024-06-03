Here’s some not-so-sweet news for treat lovers: Ooh La La Donuts has closed its West Point Grey store.

Ooh La La was known for offering many varieties of donuts made in-house daily, with flavour options ranging from Tutti Fruiti (with Fruity Pebbles cereal) to classic chocolate dipped to seasonal flavours.

The business shared the news on Instagram over the weekend, citing “circumstances completely out of our control” as the reason for the closure.

“This is not the end just a transition…Thank you for all the love and support,” the note continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @oohlaladonuts

Oo La La Donuts

Address: 4406 West 10th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok