Heirloom to permanently close months after adding meat to its menu

Vancouver is home to some excellent vegetarian and vegan restaurants, but unfortunately, one is leaving us in the near future.

Heirloom took to Instagram to announce it will be permanently closing its doors “very soon.” An exact closing date has yet to be shared, but the restaurant said there were “maybe just a few weekends left.”

While the restaurant didn’t outwardly state the reason for the closure, in response to a comment asking if Heirloom would relocate, the restaurant said there might be a new location in the future but that “South Granville has proven a little too expensive for a niche market.”

This comes just months after Heirloom received backlash after adding meat options to its previously entirely vegetarian menu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heirloom Restaurant 🍅 (@heirloomvan)

“Join us for the last few brunches while you can,” continued Heirloom. The post said that the art and chairs at Heirloom would be for sale.

Address: 1509 W 12th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok.