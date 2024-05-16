Much-loved Bobami in Burnaby to close just a year after opening

There have been restaurant closures all over Metro Vancouver, and now Bobami is joining the list of soon-to-be-closed spots.

Located at 4429 Kingsway (inside Old Orchard Center), the shop was best known for its bubble tea made with fresh fruit and opened in March 2023. A fan favourite included its mochi beverages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobami (@bobami.burnaby)

“As summer approaches, we’re feeling the excitement just like you. But unfortunately, due to personal reasons, we’ll be saying goodbye to our beloved customers this summer,” shared Bobami on Instagram.

“We want to express our heartfelt thanks for all the support you’ve shown us during our time here. To everyone who’s visited our store, we hope you’ve had a great experience with our drinks, cakes, and desserts.”

Bobami’s final day is May 23. It also encouraged customers to follow it on Instagram for any future plans.

Bobami

Address: 4429 Kingsway, Burnaby

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok