Much-loved Bobami in Burnaby to close just a year after opening
There have been restaurant closures all over Metro Vancouver, and now Bobami is joining the list of soon-to-be-closed spots.
Located at 4429 Kingsway (inside Old Orchard Center), the shop was best known for its bubble tea made with fresh fruit and opened in March 2023. A fan favourite included its mochi beverages.
View this post on Instagram
“As summer approaches, we’re feeling the excitement just like you. But unfortunately, due to personal reasons, we’ll be saying goodbye to our beloved customers this summer,” shared Bobami on Instagram.
“We want to express our heartfelt thanks for all the support you’ve shown us during our time here. To everyone who’s visited our store, we hope you’ve had a great experience with our drinks, cakes, and desserts.”
- You might also like:
- Inside Canada's first-ever Hello Kitty Cafe: Vancouver's cutest new spot
- Much-loved bakery and cafe to close Yaletown location and relocate after 10 years
- Look inside Vancouver's stunning new cocktail lounge opening in an iconic location
Bobami’s final day is May 23. It also encouraged customers to follow it on Instagram for any future plans.
Bobami
Address: 4429 Kingsway, Burnaby
Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok