Trattoria Park Royal to close its doors after a decade of operation

A longtime Italian spot is winding down operations in West Vancouver. Trattoria Park Royal will be closing in April.

The popular concept from the Glowbal Group of restaurants has operated at 757 Main Street within the shopping centre for 10 years.

“Unfortunately, due to the escalating rent prices, sustaining operations there has become financially challenging,” the restaurant shared with Dished.

Due to that, Trattoria will not be renewing its lease. The eatery’s last service will be on April 16, which happens to be a Tuesday.

This means folks can enjoy one last $16 Tratt Tuesday pasta night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trattoria (@trattoriakitchen)

After the closing date, pasta lovers can enjoy Trattoria’s Burnaby location, which will remain open and operating. It’s located at 102 – 4501 Kingsway.

This concept’s Kitsilano outpost closed last year after 15 years.

Trattoria isn’t the only longtime spot leaving the area soon; White Spot shared that it will close up shop after 60 years. The restaurant’s last day is March 17, 2024, which is the end of its lease.

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok