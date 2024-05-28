Kizami Japanese Restaurant to close its doors after over five years

Restaurants have been closing all across Metro Vancouver, and another one is unfortunately joining the list. Kizami Japanese Cuisine took to Facebook to announce it will be closing its doors.

“It is with heavy hearts to announce that we will be closing our doors on May 31,” said Kizami. “We are incredibly grateful for all the support we’ve received over the past few years.”

Kizami is best known for its extensive and unique sushi offerings. On the menu, you can find your typical sushi offerings in addition to some rolls named after Pokémon like Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charizard, and Magikarp.

The Japanese restaurant opened its doors back in January 2018.

Kizami Japanese Cuisine

Address: 8031 Leslie Road #120, Richmond

