Vancouver restaurant closures are on the rise, and unfortunately, another one is joining the list. Middle Eastern restaurant Paramount Fine Foods has quietly closed its doors.

Dished reached out to Paramount, who confirmed the closure and said the reason for the closure was that the lease was coming to an end, and they had decided not to renew.

The concept, known for its authentic and affordable Lebanese food (which is 100% Halal), has locations around the globe, including Canada, the US, Lebanon, Pakistan, and the UK.

The spot originally opened its doors in 2017 and served up tasty bites like its Mezze plate, which includes a portion each of their hummus, mouttabal (eggplant dip), and tabbouleh (herb salad).

Will you miss this spot for Middle Eastern eats? Let us know in the comments.

Paramount Fine Foods

Address: 560 Robson Street, Vancouver

