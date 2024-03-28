We’re sorry burger fans, we’ve got some bad news for you. Located at 625 Howe Street, Carl’s Jr. has closed its doors.

Fans of the burger chain will now have to travel to Richmond or Surrey to get these handhelds.

However, signs for a new restaurant have already popped up in the space. It looks like Pho Quynh Express will be taking over, making this the Vietnamese and Cambodian restaurant’s fourth location.

Signs for this new restaurant show it’ll be open daily from 10 am to 11 pm, seven days a week, offering soups, noodle dishes, and more.

Pho Quynh Express

Address: 625 Howe Street, Vancouver

