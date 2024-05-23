Koko Monk closed one of its Vancouver locations after 10+ years
May 23 2024, 4:44 pm
Sad news chocolate lovers: the much-loved Koko Monk Chocolates announced the closure of one of its Vancouver locations.
“We are saying ‘goodbye’ to our beloved West 1st location,” announced the chocolate shop online. “Thank you for each and everyone from our guests to baristas and sales team in our 11 year[s] of history.”
Located at 1849 West 1st Avenue, this was the chocolate shop’s first location and has been open since 2013.
However, customers can still enjoy Koko Monk’s sweets at its other location at 2883 West Broadway.
Will you miss this sweet spot? Let us know in the comments.