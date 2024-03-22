Vancouver smoothie and salad bar Smithe Salad is now closed

Vancouver has been hit hard with all the restaurant closures, and another one is getting added to the list. It looks like Smithe Salad has closed its doors.

Signs have gone up on the windows stating that the restaurant space is now for lease.

Opened in 2016, Smithe Salad was a “family-run business that believe in and feel passionate about fresh foods.”

It was best known for its extensive salad bar, as well as its juice and smoothie bar, a hot bar with different soups and proteins, and grocery items.

Smithe has not made any official announcement of its closure online, but Dished has reached out for more details.

Address: 191 Smithe Street, Vancouver

