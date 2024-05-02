Vancouver breakfast joint Sunny Side Up closes five months after opening

Earlier this year, Dished reported that Sunny Side Up, a new breakfast joint in Vancouver, would be taking over a former De Dutch location. Just five months after opening, the restaurant has now announced it has closed.

“Today marks a bittersweet moment as we bid farewell to Sunny Side Up, our beloved spot for delicious breakfasts and cozy brunch vibes,” shared the restaurant online. “It’s been such a joy serving up sunny-side-up eggs and smiles to all of you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Side Up🍳 (@sunnysideup.van)

Sunny Side Up served your classic breakfast diner offerings like standard eggs, sausages, and toast. It also served up items like steak and eggs, eggs Benedict, and avocado toast, alongside other lunch offerings too.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for the Vancouver breakfast spot. It shared that “Sunny Side Up will be relocating in the future.”

Will you miss this Vancouver breakfast destination? Let us know in the comments.

Sunny Side Up Vancouver

Address: 410 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

