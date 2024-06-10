It’s been a tough couple of months for the restaurant industry, and now the over-40-year-old Frog Pub has announced it’ll be closing.

“With such a heavy heart I inform you that The Frog Pub will be closing for good,” shared The Frog on Facebook.

Located at 1125 Falcon Drive, Coquitlam, the spot’s final day open will be June 18.

“To our customers you really are the best and thanks for your support. For the staff, we’ve all done a great job and [are] proud of you.” continued the pub.

It then said that the liquor store attached to the pub will remain open under new management starting June 20.

Many people commented on the Facebook post to express their disappointment at the news of the restaurant’s closure.

“So sorry to hear – we really do love having a neighbourhood pub. So rare now. All the best and thanks for the memories,” shared one user.

“Oh my gosh! Im so surprised. I’ve spent many hours within those walls. I always loved playing at The Frog. Best of luck to all who have to move on,” shared another.

“I’d like to thank all of you at The Frog for all the great times and support of our local music scene. You will all be missed,” added a third.

The Frog opened in 1984 under the name The Frob & Nightgown Pub. According to its old website, the pub got its name because “The original owners love for the British TV show ‘The Hancock show’ in the 50s, in which a popular catchphrase was ‘heading the Frog and Nightgown for a swift old pint.'”

