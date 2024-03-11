White Spot Park Royal to permanently close this weekend

This is your official reminder that White Spot Park Royal will permanently close its doors on March 17, 2024.

White Spot confirmed to Dished in January 2024 that it will be closing the doors of its Park Royal location. This comes just months after White Spot closed its Langley location due to the new SkyTrain expansion.

“We have cherished serving our guests over the decades, been part of the Park Royal community, and are honoured to be part of many memorable moments,” said the restaurant.

“White Spot shared the disappointing news with the team members early in December and will be working to try to place as many as possible in other White Spot locations in the Lower Mainland. We will also be doing what we can to support those who will be retiring or moving on to new opportunities.”

This means this is your last week to grab a Nat’s Hearty Breakfast or Legendary Burger at this spot.

“For close to 60 years, the Park Royal White Spot was located at the iconic corner of Taylor Way and Marine Drive in West Vancouver,” continued White Spot.

“There, it enjoyed a location of high visibility, easy access, ample convenient parking for guests, and a busy car service component. Ten years ago, development and densification of the Park Royal Shopping Centre led to relocation of the restaurant mid-strip, where it has operated for 10 years and until this decision not to renew its initial lease.”

Address: 797 Main Street, West Vancouver

