Our love for Italian food runs deep, so we were very excited to hear about a new spot opening up in Vancouver’s South Granville neighbourhood.

Impostori Trattoria, which is set to open sometime this month, will bring “a delicious measure of good humour and whimsy” in the form of Italian food and drink.

The new concept comes to us from chef Andrey Durbach and wine expert Gordon Ritchie and promises to celebrate “the art of Italian food and wine,” according to the restaurant’s website.

Impostori means “imposter” in Italian – a fitting name for the hospitality heavyweights who admit that they’re coming to the cuisine from an “outsider’s point of view.”

The new spot is located at 3121 Granville Street, between 15th and 16th Avenues, at the former address of The Rise Global Fusion Eatery.

With a focus on Italian but with influence from other cuisines as well, the atmosphere at Impostori will be decidedly modern with “engaging but casual service, and a really nice wine glass.”

You can expect a heavily Italian-skewed bar list, with drinks like negronis, spritz, bellinis, birra alla spina, and wine, of course. There will be small plates available for happy hour, and the food menu will focus on Italian classics but with the occasional fusion-esque dish on offer, inspired by the chef’s travels.

The restaurant hasn’t announced an exact opening date quite yet but check back soon for more details as they’re revealed.

Impostori Trattoria

Address: 3121 Granville Street, Vancouver

Instagram