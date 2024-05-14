Shizenya on Broadway to close its doors after over a decade

The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be tough, and once again, the city’s dining scene has suffered a casualty. This time, it’s the Japanese spot Shizenya on Broadway.

“Through the Shinzenya on Broadway, we have shared many wonderful memories with the local community,” shared the restaurant online. “Our encounters with our customers have been precious to us and will remain in our hearts for many years to come.”

The restaurant is a cozy, 16-seat sushi joint that was known best for its healthy rolls with folks having the option to make almost every roll with brown rice. It opened on September 11, 2011.

Shizenya on Broadway will close on May 26. However, those still looking to get their sushi fix can visit its other location at 965 Hornby Street.

“We would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support and understanding. We sincerely wish you all the best,” the restaurant concluded.

Will you miss this longtime Vancouver spot? Let us know in the comments.

Address: #160-1333 W Broadway, Vancouver

