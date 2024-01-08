FoodRestaurant Closings

Fratelli Bakery forced to close New Westminster location after 10+ years of business

Jan 8 2024, 6:27 pm
After serving the community for over 10 years, Fratelli European Bakery announced it’ll be closing the doors of its New Westminster location.

“Six months ago, the landlord in New West informed me that he’ll be putting the building up for sale,” said owner Marco Cornale. He was later informed that the building sold and the new owners would be using the space for themselves as a potential dentist’s office.

“We have been part of your community since August 2013,” continued Cornale. “Over 10 years is a long time, and I did not expect it to end this way.”

Fratelli is best known for its custom cakes as well as delicious baked goods like eclairs, cannolis, breads, and so much more.

“I want to thank the community of New Westminster and surrounding areas for making the bakery a part of your beautiful community. I have loved having my second location there. So many friendships with neighbours and customers were developed over the years.

But don’t worry. You still have time to visit the bakery in New Westminster. Its final day of operation will be June 1, 2024. You can also visit the bakery at its Commercial Drive spot, located at 1795 Commercial Drive, Vancouver.

“I just googled it, and it said it was 18 km, 17 minutes away if you leave now,” said Cornale.

“Thank you for all your support in New West. This has been an emotional decision, but hopefully, you can make the trek to commercial drive to enjoy our baked goods.”

Fratelli European Bakery

Address: 459 E Columbia Street, New Westminster

Instagram

