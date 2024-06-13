A new brunch spot called Lucille’s West Side has opened in Vancouver, and it has a pretty sweet weekend brunch and beverage deal.

On its menu you’ll find different brunch faves like smashed avocado toast, pancakes, and ratatouille hash.

It also offers a variety of different eggs Benedict like its Fraser Valley Eggs Benny which comes with poached eggs, vegetable croquette, thick cut smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, and paprika hollandaise.

This new spot is also serving up a $29 brunch and beverage deal on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 3 pm. This promotion allows guests to order one of four of Lucille’s brunch dishes (choice of pancakes, classic breakfast, bacon benny, or señorita’s breakfast) alongside either a espresso martini, mimosa, or Aperol spritz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucille’s West Side (@lucilleswestside)

The new restaurant cant be found at 1509 West 12th Ave, Vancouver, which was the former location of Heirloom.

In January 2024, Heirloom announced that it would be closing its doors, citing that “South Granville has proven a little too expensive for a niche market.”

The closure announcements came a few months after Heirloom received backlash for adding meat options to its previously entirely vegetarian menu.

Additionally, Heirloom faced controversy for the way it responded to comments and reviews online, calling people names like “cowardly fickle prick,” “douche,” “soy boy,” and even telling someone to “go hump your cat.”